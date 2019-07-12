Enjoy an active lifestyle at Stonecroft Village

Landmark 55-plus community in Berks County to host open house Sunday, July 14

Just over the Lebanon County border in Berks County, Stonecroft Village is more than just a place that those 55 and older can call home.

It’s a community that naturally complements an active lifestyle, whether it’s socializing with friends in the clubhouse, walking the trails that traverse 23 acres of open space or visiting some of the many nearby arts and cultural attractions.

A Landmark Homes 55-plus living community, Stonecroft Village sits in a peaceful valley in the town of Womelsdorf, surrounded by mountain views. Visit today during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m.

The centerpiece of the community is an inviting gazebo that overlooks a scenic pond with fountain. Other amenities include recreation areas, the walking trails and the clubhouse, which features a living room/lounge, billiard room, fitness room, multipurpose room and kitchen.

The clubhouse is the perfect hub for activity. In fact, Stonecroft Village residents have their own social committee that plans events like happy hours, game nights, bingo and outings.

One of the best ways to get a feel for the community is to meet the people who live there. Driving through on a nice day you will see neighbors outside either gardening or walking their dogs. Everyone waves to each other and many are willing to chat and share about how much they love their community.

When complete, Stonecroft Village will include a total of 214 detached one- and two-story homes. There are 14 floor plans available — 13 one-story options and one two-story option that includes a first-floor owner’s suite. Homes can even be customized, if desired. Thoughtfully designed home plans range from 1,380 to 2,341 square feet and pricing starts in the mid-$200’s.

For those who want to move without the wait, three brand-new homes are move-in ready, built with some of the most popular features and designs.

The first home, a one-story Preston at 34 Rosebush Court, includes three bedrooms and two baths. It features a versatile flex space at the front of the home. The kitchen, which opens to the dining area and great room, includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with a tile backsplash. Sliding glass doors in the dining area open to a backyard patio for ease of outdoor entertaining. The well-lit great room features a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround and triple windows. The Preston also has extra storage on the second floor and a two-car garage with entry to a mudroom with a built-in bench. At 1,813 square feet, the Preston is priced at $253,900.

The second home, a one-story Bennett at 242 Copper Beech Lane, also includes three bedrooms and two baths. It features a study and a gracious owner’s suite with an elegant tray ceiling, expansive closet, and private bath with a double-bowl vanity. The kitchen, which opens to a sunny dining area and family room, includes stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Sliding glass doors in the dining area open to a deck overlooking the backyard. The family room features a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround. The Bennett also has a two-car garage with mudroom entry. At 1,975 square feet, the Bennett is priced at $274,400.

The last home, to be completed later this fall, is a one-story Bailey at 265 Copper Beech Lane with three bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen, which opens to the dining area and great room, includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with a tile backsplash. Sliding glass doors in the dining area open to a backyard patio for ease of outdoor entertaining. The great room features a cozy gas fireplace with stone surround and shiplap detail. The Bailey also has extra storage on the second floor and a two-car garage with entry to the laundry room. At 1,537 square feet, the Bailey is priced at $249,800.

Although not for sale, the model home at 39 Sweet Birch Lane is great for imagining all the possibilities of designing a custom home at Stonecroft Village. Open to tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, this one-story Craftsman-style home, based on the aptly named Stonecroft plan, features three bedrooms, two baths and lofty 10-foot ceilings. Highlights include a formal dining room with a coffered ceiling and chair rail, a stone accent wall leading to the study, a gas fireplace with stone surround in the study, and an owner’s suite with an elegant tray ceiling, private bath and large closet. The open kitchen features Cambria quartz countertops with tile backsplash and a raised breakfast bar for eat-in seating. The foyer, dining room, great room, kitchen and breakfast area all include hardwood flooring, as well as transom windows that let in copious amounts of natural light. The model also has a security system and central vac system.

Residents at Stonecroft Village own their own land, which means no monthly land lease payments. A homeowners’ association fee of $80 per month covers use and maintenance of the clubhouse, the pond, the pier extending into the pond, the gazebo, walking trails, open space and private streets. The fee also covers trash and recycling.

As a special incentive for homebuyers at Stonecroft Village, now through Aug. 15, Landmark Homes is offering a free outdoor living option valued at $10,000. For more information on this limited-time offer, or to schedule an appointment, contact Nicole Wamsher at 717-690-5749 or NicoleW@ownalandmark.com.

Located in the Conrad Weiser School District, Stonecroft Village is in close proximity to attractions in Reading as well as Blue Marsh Lake, Clover Hill Vineyards and Winery and the historic Conrad Weiser Homestead.

Directions from Lancaster: Take Route 501 North to Route 419 in Schaefferstown. Follow Route 419 North to Womelsdorf, then turn left on West High Street, which will become William Penn Boulevard. Turn left on Stonecroft Drive and follow signs to model home.